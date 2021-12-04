Ex-CM of AP and former Governor of Tamil Nadu K Rosaiah passes away

K Rosaiah, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Governor of Tamil Nadu, passed away after a brief illness here.

A sharp-witted politician, the 88-year-old politician served as a Minister in the Cabinets of various Chief Ministers, holding several portfolios. He set a record of presenting 15 State Budgets for the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

After the death of YS Rajasekhar Reddy in a helicopter crash in 2009, he took over as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at a time the movement for separate Statehood for Telangana had reached its peak.

Governor of TN

He put in his papers a year later and was appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu in 2011. After he stepped down as the Governor in 2016, he moved to Hyderabad.

K Chandrashekar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, have expressed grief over Rosaiah’s demise.