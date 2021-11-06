Ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh gets 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
A special holiday court here on Saturday remanded former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in 14-day judicial custody in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the case, sought his remand for nine more days, but the court refused the probe agency's plea and sent him to judicial custody.
Deshmukh was arrested by the ED late on Monday night after 12 hours of questioning. A court had on Tuesday remanded him in the agency's custody till November 6.
He was produced before the special at the end of his ED custody.
The money laundering case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least ₹100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Besides, The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.
The ED’s case is that Deshmukh, while serving as Home Minister, misused his official position and through dismissed cop Sachin Waze collected ₹4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.
Besides Deshmukh, the ED has arrested his two aides - Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande - in connection with the case. The duo are currently in judicial custody.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...