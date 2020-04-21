News

Ex-MP makes Covid-19 specific ventilator

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 21, 2020 Published on April 21, 2020

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, an entrepreneur and former Member of Parliament has designed a Covid-19-specific ventilator.

The ventilator, ICo-Vent, can be `rapidly manufactured to address the shortage of ventilators for treating the critically-ill Covid-19 patients, Reddy told newspersons at the formal launch of the ventilator here on Tuesday.

“The prototype product is ready and it will be sent to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for certification,’’ he said.

The ICo-Vent also allows the intensive care specialist or the pulmonologist to order a precise volume of air and oxygen at a precise inspiration and expiration pressure.

The price is yet to be fixed, Reddy said adding the actual cost will be decided in consultation with the manufacturers. Typically, the cost of a ventilator ranges from ₹6 lakh to ₹15 lakh depending on its features.

Published on April 21, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 76 new cases