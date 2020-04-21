Ex-MP makes Covid-19 specific ventilator

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, an entrepreneur and former Member of Parliament has designed a Covid-19-specific ventilator.

The ventilator, ICo-Vent, can be `rapidly manufactured to address the shortage of ventilators for treating the critically-ill Covid-19 patients, Reddy told newspersons at the formal launch of the ventilator here on Tuesday.

“The prototype product is ready and it will be sent to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for certification,’’ he said.

The ICo-Vent also allows the intensive care specialist or the pulmonologist to order a precise volume of air and oxygen at a precise inspiration and expiration pressure.

The price is yet to be fixed, Reddy said adding the actual cost will be decided in consultation with the manufacturers. Typically, the cost of a ventilator ranges from ₹6 lakh to ₹15 lakh depending on its features.