Ex-Petroleum Secy MM Kutty to head air quality commission

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 06, 2020 Published on November 06, 2020

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also appoints members to the commission

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed MM Kutty, former secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and ex-Chief Secretary to Delhi government, as the Chairperson of the recently-constituted Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.

ACC also appointed K J Ramesh, former Director General of India Meteorological Department and Prod Mukesh Khare of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi as full-time technical members of the commission. Arvind Kumar Nautiyal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Environment and Forests would be yet another member,

The appointments are for a period of three years or until 70 years of age or till further orders are issued.

