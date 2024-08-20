Food and Beverage (F&B) brands like PF Chang’s, WolfGang Puck, and James Martin Kitchen are marking their India presence having launched their stores in Terminal (T2) of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. These brands are marking their debut in India and providing a platform for people to familiarize themselves with these internationally renowned names.

According to Pravat Paikray, Vice President, of Commercial Development, Bengaluru International Airport Ltd, these launches align with the Bengaluru airport’s vision to enhance terminals as places of dynamic activity by creating a premium aspirational brand environment aimed at boosting non-aero revenues which include revenues from retail, and F&Bs.

Non-aero revenues

“Aero revenue is a strong component in India, but there is a positive growth of non-aero revenues”, he told businessline. The airport has 82 F&B stores, 67 retail stores, and 2 duty-free outlets, across both terminals.

“We aim to create an elevated premium brand where exclusivity and uniqueness is a part of customer experience”, he added. The commercial vision includes a blend of exclusive outlets and unique store designs that elevate the brand environment.

The airport currently sees a footfall of 1,12,000 to 1,15,000 passengers every day, with 80-85 percent being domestic travelers. The average time spent in a domestic terminal at Bengaluru airport would be about an hour. According to Pravat, the introduction of these exclusive offerings has led to a positive shift in the time spent by passengers in Terminal 2 (T2) as compared to Terminal 1 (T1).

More travelers are now planning their visits to experience the elevated brand environment, which encourages greater engagement in shopping and dining, he noted.

The T2 terminal currently houses over 80 outlets in commercial and has another 40 in the pipeline.