As the year comes to an end the CEO and MD of the newly merged entity LTIMindtree, Debashis Chatterjee speaks to businessline about the outlook for the IT industry.

Q How has the year been for the IT sector?

The year 2022 was the continuation of the Covid year, where the digital transformation was taking the main stage and clients started looking at reimagining their business model. The momentum of digitalization has been taken to another level in 2022. Digital has proven to be a very integral part of the enterprise strategy of every client.

The challenges have been a bit of macro news coming here and we are watching very closely as we go through the budgeting sessions in terms of how things play out. But one key challenge, which has been tackled this year is the importance of understanding the hybrid models of working, which the clients were skeptical about. One of the key achievements this year was we could take work to the people rather than bringing people to the work all the time that we have been doing.

Q What is your outlook for 2023? Amidst the headwinds, how do you see the demand environment changing?

We need to understand that a significant amount of investments have gone into driving some of these transformation initiatives because clients have been very forthcoming in terms of the journey of transformation in reinventing their business model, etc. So as a result of which I don’t think they can really shut down those initiatives because they are going to be differentiators for them in their respective industries.

We are right now in a stage where the clients are formalizing their budgets and we are working with them. Apart from some specific industries and some specific situations where we see some softness, I don’t think we can say that we have seen any alarm bells ringing saying that, things have to come to a grinding halt. Even historically, the sector has been resilient through its ups and downs and will continue to be the same

Q Would the talent-related issues - attrition, moonlighting, resistance to work-from-office, etc - still be a challenge in 2023?