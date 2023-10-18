“Expect the unexpected” and strategise accordingly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at the Army Commanders’ Conference on Wednesday to underline that unconventional and asymmetric warfare will be part of the future wars as evident in recent conflicts, possibly hinting at the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict as well.

In his address to the apex leadership of the Army, the Defence Minister stressed on the present complex and ambiguous world situation which, he said, affects everyone globally.

“Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars and the same is evident in the recent conflicts happening in various parts of world. This necessitates that armed forces should keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies,” the Ministry of Defence quoted Singh as having told the gathering at the second Army Commanders’ Conference of 2023, commenced in a hybrid format on Monday.

Border security

The Ministry, in the statement released about the conference, stated that Singh also spoke on the current situation along the Northern borders with China, and expressed full confidence in the Army for any contingency though. He, however, stated that the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution of border dispute will continue at all levels. Referring to the Western border, he complimented the Indian Army’s response to cross border terrorism, which, he said, however continues by the adversary, indicating at Pakistan.

“I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region and the same should continue, and for this I again compliment the Indian Army,” he said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and Chiefs of Army and Air Force in their respective addresses spoke on the need for jointness among the forces to meet emerging challenges of future war.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who is supervising on the government’s push for theaterisation of commands, deliberated upon the aspects of systemic integration of the forces, revolution in military affairs, integrated space command and integrated cyber command. “He also dwelt on the importance of full spectrum readiness to meet the emerging challenges of future warfare,” said the Army.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande stressed on enhancing the operational effectiveness and focused on capability development, jointmanship, integration and transformation through indigenisation. Similarly, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari spoke on the dynamics of future wars and the need for synergised application of combat power. He also spoke on the need for enhanced integration between the three services, informed the Army.

