Expectant mothers, new borns to be screened for genetic diseases in 7 districts

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
The Ministry of Science and Technology is targeting to screen 10,000 pregnant women and 5000 new born babies per year for inherited genetic diseases in seven aspirational districts. These includeMewat in Haryana, Yadgir in Karnataka, Haridwar in Uttarkhand, Washim and Nandurbar in Maharashtra, Ranchi/Bokaro in Jharkhand and Shrawasti in Uttar Pradesh.
A press release by the Ministry stated congenital malformations and genetic disorders are the third most common cause of mortality among newborns in India’s urban areas.
With a very large population and high birth rate, and consanguineous marriage favoured in many communities, prevalence of genetic disorders is high in India.
According to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the following groups of women are at the risk of delivering babies with inherited genetic disorders:
1. Pregnant women above the age of 35 years
2. Expectant mothers with gestational diabetes
3. Women who have consumed medication for epilepsy during pregnancy
4. Women who have a family history of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thallasemia or Haemophilia
Taking into account that congenital and hereditary genetic diseases are becoming a health burden in India, and realising the need for adequate and effective genetic testing as well as counselling services, the Department of Biotechnology has started Unique Methods of Management and treatment of Inherited Disorders (UMMID) initiative.
Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology said that National Inherited Diseases Administration (NIDAN) Kendras will be established to provide counselling, prenatal testing and diagnosis, management, and multidisciplinary care in government hospitals wherein the influx of patients is more.
The NIDAN kendras will be established in Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur, Army Hospital Research Camp in Delhi and Nil Ratan Sirgar Medical College in Kolkata.
The initiative will also help in producing skilled clinicians in Human Genetics. Training Centres at Madras Medical Mission in Chennai, SGPGIMS in Lucknow, CDFD in Hyderabad, AIIMS and MAMC in New Delhi, NIIH in Mumbai and CMC Vellore have been chosen to mentor and to provide training in Biochemical Genetics, Cytogenetics, Molecular Genetics, and Clinical Genetics to the clinicians from government hospitals, the press release stated.
The department is planning to expand the program and establish more NIDAN Kendras in other parts of the country, train more clinicians in clinical genetics and cover more aspirational districts in the next phase, the press release said.
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports