Expenses incurred by pregnant mothers on delivery higher than government incentive received: NSO report

Women and children are the worst affected by the poor healthcare scenario in the country, reveals the latest National Statistics Office (NSO) report.

According to the report, the average expenditure that a rural woman incurs on a Caesarean section delivery is ₹29,406. In government hospitals in rural areas, women end up paying ₹5,423 if they undergo a caesarean, the report reveals.

Ideally, deliveries in government hospitals should be free of charge, but patients and their families spend out of their own pockets for transport, buying drugs and so on, which are unavailable in government set-ups.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the mother of the first child will receive ₹6,000 in three tranches, as an incentive for delivering in a hospital.

The NSO report reveals that the incentive is almost as much as the out-of-pocket expenditure that a woman and her family would incur if she undergoes a Caesarean.

In case of a normal delivery, the out-of-pocket expenditure in a government hospital in a rural-set up has been estimated at ₹2,084, and increases over six-fold to ₹12,931 in private hospitals.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, of the 2.5 crore women taken pregnant in India annually, close to 1.5 crore had availed of the Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), which doles out ₹1,400 to the woman as an incentive to take care of the second child. If the NSO estimates of spending are anything to go by, then the out-of-pocket expenditure of a woman and her family for delivery exceeds the minuscule incentive she receives, defeating the purpose of the cash incentive.

The NSO report reveals that 42. 5 per cent persons go to a private doctor or a private clinic for seeking care, while 30.1 per cent go to a government or public hospital, 23.3 per cent to a private hospital and 3 per cent to an informal healthcare provider or an unqualified quack for seeking care.

Fewer women receive care after the birth of the baby, as compared to before birth. Eighty-eight per cent women receive post-natal care, whereas pre-birth (ante-natal) care rates are close to 97 per cent.

Up to 8.1 per cent of all babies born in rural set-ups are non-institutional deliveries that happen without any proper medical care, whereas this rate reduces to 3.4 per cent in the urban areas.

Only 59.2 per cent children in India are fully immunised in India, with the lowest rates of immunisation found in Assam and Bihar (45 to 49 per cent), while the highest immunisation rates are in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana and Telangana (70 to 74 per cent).