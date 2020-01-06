News

Expert highlights MFI’s role

There is a need to transform micro-credit institutions into micro-enterprises, according to NS Shetty, Professor Emeritus of Justice KS Hegde Institute of Management (JKSHIM), Nitte. Addressing a team of researchers from the University of Pennsylvania at JKSHIM in Nitte, Shetty said that India has the largest pool of self-help groups, covering around 120 million rural households, and nearly 90 per cent are women SHGs. Micro-finance institutions are mainly for social empowerment of rural poor, he said, and there is a need to transform micro-credit institutions into micro-enterprises. K Sankaran, Director of JKSHIM, also addressed the gathering.

