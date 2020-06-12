Experts predict Covid numbers to go up in Karnataka till August

An expert committee has predicted that the number of Covid cases is set to increase in Karnataka till August.

“As per the expert committee report, the number of Covid-19 cases will increase till August and the State government is preparing for the worst case scenario,” said Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

Holding a review meeting of Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari, the Minister said to contain the virus spread people with flu-like symptoms and SARI are more vulnerable for infection, and are being advised to immediately get tested for Covid-19.

Minister said that as the monsoon has set in, people aged more than 60 years and suffering from ILI and SARI type symptoms must take extra precautions and get tested themselves at nearby fever clinics. There are more than 3,000 active cases in the State and more than 97 per cent of them are asymptomatic.

Trauma Care Centre

Sudhakar said the newly constructed Trauma Care Centre at VIMS will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on July 15. He urged the officials to complete the pending work of ₹150 crore trauma care unit.

The Minister said he will ensure a well-equipped hospital in two-three months. The Minister also urged hospital officials to get more funding from ABRK. VIMS is serving more than 3,500 patients per day and should have claimed more ABRK funds to develop its infrastructure, Sudhakar added.

Update

Karnataka reported seven deaths and 271 new positive cases on Friday and four people diedtaking toll to 81.

taking the tally to 6,516 cases. On the discharge front the day saw 464 cases, now total discharges stood at 3,440.