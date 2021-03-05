Experts see anti-corruption & transparency as key to achieve universal health coverage

For a stronger and effective delivery of healthcare services to the targeted beneficiaries, experts find anti-corruption actions, transparency and accountability as key measures to achieve the objective of universal healthcare coverage.

Experts from around the world expressed the need to continue education on corruption that goes beyond university education and reach to the on-ground healthcare sectors to empower health coverage, informed Ramu Damodaran, Head of United Nations Academic Impact, the United Nations.

In his keynote address to an international dialogue on “Collaborative Academic Action for Good Health and Well-Being,” conducted by IIHMR University, Jaipur, Damodaran emphasised the need for peace, human rights and development to achieve well-being.

“We have transformed ourselves given the time to go from personal attendance to going digital and thanks to technology and management that we can do so much remotely. To look at Health and Well-being, Management does not just allow us to strategise and economise scale and care but also equips us to deal with many unexpected dangers in Public Health,” he said.

He also pointed out that Sustainable Development Goal -3 and SDG-5 collate to form SDG-4 which is Education. “Healthcare and Education when worked collaboratively can mark wonders through the exchange of knowledge and implementation of innovation.”

The international webinar saw experts from countries from Europe and African regions discussing collaborative partnerships and interventions in promoting good health and well-being.

Kyriakos Kouveliotis, Provost & Chief Academic Office, Berlin School of Business & Innovation, Germany informed about the need to make healthcare education more effective by having students at the center of the delivery. “Education has transformed globally due to technology. The contemporary Healthcare Management Education must be more student-centric, must move from being passive learning to active and collaborative learning.”

Speaking on how Integrating healthcare management at the undergraduate level, Vinitha Guptan, Vice-Chancellor, Saito University College, Malaysia, stated that in order “to make a significant change in healthcare we must make a change in education. For undergraduate students, there must be an implementation of Healthcare education as a co-curriculum. Education can be student-centric only when we focus on their well-being.”

Milenko Gudik (UN) PRME, Anti-Poverty Working Group, Co-Chair, Serbia, focused on Capacity Building initiatives.

From South Africa, Dev Tiwari, Professor & Ex Dean, University of Zululand, emphasised on the knowledge delivery creation and dissemination in the healthcare sector.

Commenting on the event, IIHMR President, P R Sodani, stated how Covid-19 pandemic showcased the importance of academia’s role to discuss health and well-being aspects all around the world. Shiv Tripathi, Professor and Dean Training who moderated the webinar.