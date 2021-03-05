Experts see anti-corruption & transparency as key to achieve universal health coverage

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
For a stronger and effective delivery of healthcare services to the targeted beneficiaries, experts find anti-corruption actions, transparency and accountability as key measures to achieve the objective of universal healthcare coverage.
Experts from around the world expressed the need to continue education on corruption that goes beyond university education and reach to the on-ground healthcare sectors to empower health coverage, informed Ramu Damodaran, Head of United Nations Academic Impact, the United Nations.
In his keynote address to an international dialogue on “Collaborative Academic Action for Good Health and Well-Being,” conducted by IIHMR University, Jaipur, Damodaran emphasised the need for peace, human rights and development to achieve well-being.
“We have transformed ourselves given the time to go from personal attendance to going digital and thanks to technology and management that we can do so much remotely. To look at Health and Well-being, Management does not just allow us to strategise and economise scale and care but also equips us to deal with many unexpected dangers in Public Health,” he said.
He also pointed out that Sustainable Development Goal -3 and SDG-5 collate to form SDG-4 which is Education. “Healthcare and Education when worked collaboratively can mark wonders through the exchange of knowledge and implementation of innovation.”
The international webinar saw experts from countries from Europe and African regions discussing collaborative partnerships and interventions in promoting good health and well-being.
Kyriakos Kouveliotis, Provost & Chief Academic Office, Berlin School of Business & Innovation, Germany informed about the need to make healthcare education more effective by having students at the center of the delivery. “Education has transformed globally due to technology. The contemporary Healthcare Management Education must be more student-centric, must move from being passive learning to active and collaborative learning.”
Speaking on how Integrating healthcare management at the undergraduate level, Vinitha Guptan, Vice-Chancellor, Saito University College, Malaysia, stated that in order “to make a significant change in healthcare we must make a change in education. For undergraduate students, there must be an implementation of Healthcare education as a co-curriculum. Education can be student-centric only when we focus on their well-being.”
Milenko Gudik (UN) PRME, Anti-Poverty Working Group, Co-Chair, Serbia, focused on Capacity Building initiatives.
From South Africa, Dev Tiwari, Professor & Ex Dean, University of Zululand, emphasised on the knowledge delivery creation and dissemination in the healthcare sector.
Commenting on the event, IIHMR President, P R Sodani, stated how Covid-19 pandemic showcased the importance of academia’s role to discuss health and well-being aspects all around the world. Shiv Tripathi, Professor and Dean Training who moderated the webinar.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...