Exporters should look at newer geographies to increase shipments, urges V-P Venkaiah naidu

The government must be alive to the problems and challenges faced by the exporters and industry; try to understand and address them. There should not be any delay on account of indecision and inaction at any level by anybody. This is the need of the hour, said Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday.

Friendly policies of the government really help. The government and the exporters must have frequent interactions to understand the problems the trade faces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a three line mantra — reform, perform and transform — transformation of the nation and transformation of the system. All obstacles in the way of exports should be removed by the government. The world is open and the opportunities are huge. At the same time, there are challenges also, he added.

“I am sure the Union government and the Tamil Nadu government will address various challenges being faced by the exporters such as the shortage of containers at ports, congestion in accessing ports and low availability of warehousing and cold storage facilities,” he said while conferring the Export Excellence Awards for the SEZ Units and Export Oriented Units under MEPZ Tambaram, Chennai.

Naidu urged exporters to explore newer markets to increase shipments and keep the economy flying high. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, he said, is taking all steps to further increase exports through business and industry-friendly policies, Ease of Doing Business and focusing on ‘local for global’.

Record exports

There was a record achievement of $418 billion of merchandise exports in 2021-22. Services exports were about $250 billion. Together, they make up to $670 billion, a remarkable achievement in spite of the pandemic. “This trend should continue and I am sure that exports will increase in the coming months, bringing more precious foreign exchange to the country,” he said.

Foreign exchange inflows are essential for any country to have a strong economy. This foreign exchange inflow is mostly achieved by exports. If exports get reduced, the foreign exchange reserves will shrink and might eventually affect the country’s economy, he added.

With strong infrastructure and good connectivity comprising four international airports, three large seaports and several minor seaports, Tamil Nadu has become the third largest exporting State. The Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor Project and the Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project, when completed, will further transform the economic landscape of the State and give a huge thrust to exports, he said.

The MEPZ Special Economic Zone recorded an export growth of 14 per cent in 2021-22, with an export of ₹1,32,803 crore despite the problems caused by the pandemic.

“India is a young nation and we need to fully realise the potential of our demographic dividend. There has to be a special drive to provide employment to our youth and equip them with necessary skills. Unless this is done, our demographic advantage might turn into a major disadvantage,” he said.