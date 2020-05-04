Extradition order: Vijay Mallya files appeal

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Vijay Mallya on Monday filed an application seeking leave to appeal in the UK Supreme Court, nearly two weeks after he lost his London High Court appeal against an extradition order to India on charges of fraud and money laundering related to unrecovered loans to Kingfisher Airlines.
The 64-year-old businessman had 14 days to file this application to seek permission to move the higher court on the High Court judgment from April 20, which dismissed his appeal against a Westminster Magistrates’ Court extradition order certified by the UK Home Secretary.
“The leave to appeal has been filed. We have until May 14 to respond, said a spokesperson for the UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which represents the Indian authorities in the legal process of the extradition.
The leave to appeal to the Supreme Court is on a point of law of general public importance, which according to experts is a very high threshold that is not often met.
