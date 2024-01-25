President Droupadi Murmu in her last address to the nation before general elections, said India continues to march ahead with “extraordinary performance” of economy and “continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage” which has brought the nation to a period of an epochal transformation.

Greeting the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, President Murmu acknowledged contribution of former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur to enrich public life – a day after he was conferred posthomously Bharat Ratna for championing social justice. “Karpoori Ji was one of the greatest advocates of backward classes who dedicated his life for their welfare,” she remarked.

President noted the deft handling of the economy and welfare schemes to make development inclusive. “India is moving ahead with confidence, which comes from and is also reflected by the robust health of the economy. Our GDP growth rate has remained the highest among major economies in recent years and we have all reasons to believe that this extraordinary performance will continue in the year 2024 and beyond,” Murmu told the nation.

She praised the government for what she stated, pushing welfare drive to make development inclusive in every sense of the term. The government initiative of extending the free food scheme to over 81 crore people for five years “may be the biggest welfare initiative of its kind in history,” President remarked.

Talking of mission-mode schemes aimed at increasing the ease of living for all citizens, she stated that the availability of safe and adequate drinking water at home to the security of having one’s own home are “basic minimum requirements, not privileges”. “The government has not only expanded and enhanced the welfare schemes, but it has also redefined the idea of welfare itself. It will be a proud day for us l when India becomes one of those few countries where homelessness is a rarity,” Murmu wished.

Uniform educational structure

Similarly, the National Education Policy gives adequate thrust to bridge the digital divide and create a uniform educational structure for the benefit of the underprivileged students, she said.

Murmu, who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendr Modi before the consercration ceremony of Lord Ram at Ayodhya on January 22, said the temple gives a “befitting expression not only of people’s faith but also as a testament to people’s enormous trust in judicial process”.

“When this event will be seen in the wider perspective, the future historians will consider it a landmark in India’s continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage. The construction of the temple commenced after the due judicial process and the decision of the highest court of the land. Now it stands as a grand edifice, giving a befitting expression not only of people’s faith but also as a testament to people’s enormous trust in judicial process,” she said.

“Revolutionary tool”

Her speech had mention of government’s emphasis on gender equality, demonstrated in Parliament passing the historic Women’s Reservation Bill. The President felt that Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will prove to be a revolutionary tool of women’s empowerment.

President said that the technological advances like Artificial Intelligence and machine learning have moved from headlines into our daily lives at a breathtaking speed. There are numerous areas of concern in the foreseeable future, but there are also exciting opportunities ahead, especially for the youth, she said in her address.

The G20 Summit also boosted India’s emergence as the voice of the Global South, adding a necessary element to the international discourse.