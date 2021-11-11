Extremely heavy rains leave Chennai gasping

Green miles to go and promises to keep
Heavy rains in the last three days have brought Chennai to its knees. The nightmare finally ended on Thursday afternoon but left a huge question mark on the capability of the city’s infrastructure that continues to struggle for over three decades to handle heavy downpour. Citizens rued the lack of adequate measures taken by successive governments to prevent flooding.
A collage of four chief ministers - MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa, Edappadi K Palaniswami and MK Stalin standing in knee high flood waters in the city — went viral. It only conveyed the city’s poor infrastructure and lack of preparations over the years in handling heavy rain, said citizens. No lesson was learnt after the 2015 floods.
The Madras High Court even pulled up the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on rain water logging in the city, and questioned what the civic body was doing since the city was battered by floods in 2015 It is such a pity that half the year, people are longing for water and for the rest of the half, there is flooding or people are dying in water, observed the Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu.
The heavy downpour flooded many parts of the city, disrupted road transport and led to severe power cuts.
As the rain finally stopped on Thursday afternoon, heavy winds took over as the depression in the Bay of a Bengal headed for landfall north of Chennai. Flight arrivals at the Chennai airport were suspended for nearly five hours due to cross winds but departures continued.
The city’s bus service was paralysed but there was no major impact on running of suburban and long-distance trains. The IT industry operated without any major disruption.
The meteorological department also withdrew the red alert for Chennai on Thursday afternoon.
Weather blogger Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) said looking at the downpour, chances that the city could be heading for an all-time record in November rainfall for Chennai. It has already got 700 mm in first 11 days.. The official record as per IMD is 1,088 mm in 1918 for November. Only four times 1,000 mm has been breached by Chennai City (Nungambakkam) in a month in 200 years, he said in a series of tweets.
The social media was flooded with messages of water logging and power cut in many parts of Chennai. A number of subways in the city were closed as they were inundated and traffic was thrown out of gear. Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said on Thursday from 6 am to 4 pm, Chennai district received 58.2 mm of rainfall; 39.7 mm in Chengalpattu; 47.3 mm in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur 58.8 mm rainfall.
The discharge of surplus water from major reservoirs were 3,218 cubic feet from Red Hills; 2,015 cubic feet from Cholavaram Lake; 2,151 cubic feet from Chembarambakkam and 10,000 cubic feet is also released from Poondi, he said in a release.
Flood warnings have been issued through social media and district administration to the people living in low lying areas on both sides of Araniyar at Uthukottai, Periyapalayam and Ponneri in the coastal villages following the release of 11,000 cusecs of water released from the Picchatur Dam in Andhra Pradesh.
