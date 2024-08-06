The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), in partnership with the University of Hyderabad (UOH) will organise FABA Innovation Summit in Hyderabad.

As part of it, Whale Tank 2.0 will be organised on August 17, 2024, at the UoH as a platform for 20 promising biotech start-ups to pitch their innovative ideas to venture capitalists to secure funds for their growth and development. P Reddanna, Executive President, FABA told newspersons on Tuesday along with other office-bearers of the federation.

The FABA Innovation Cluster meeting, scheduled for August 18 at the University of Hyderabad, is expected to draw around 300 attendees. The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and the aforementioned awards, all aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration in the life sciences sector.

The Federation will also present its Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Sowmya Swaminathan for her exceptional contributions to the field of life sciences while

FABA Excellence Award will be given to Rahul Purwar (Immunoact - Laurus Labs) for his significant achievements in biotechnology and innovation.