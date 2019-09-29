Fabindia’s Experience Centre in Coimbatore

News

September 29, 2019

Fabindia is planning a network of 25 experience centres before Diwali. The 18th such centre was inaugurated in Race Course Road here recently. The other seven centres will be located in Jaipur, Noida, Indore, Agra, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Ajay Kapoor, President — Retail, Fabindia, told BusinessLine the centre here, spread across 9,349 sq ft, was designed in line with the company’s multi-dimensional offering and services.

 In addition to the brand’s signature offerings across garments, organics, home and personal care, this centre houses a FabCafé, an Interior Design Studio, Organic Wellness Centre, Alteration Studio and a kids zone, Tugbug.

