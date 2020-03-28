Facebook’s Corona Helpdesk bot lets users get COVID-19 updates over Messenger

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Tech giant Facebook on Friday launched a COVID-19 chatbot on its messaging platform, Facebook Messenger Chatbot in partnership with the Union Health Ministry and MyGov in India to raise awareness around the pandemic.
The Corona Helpdesk Chatbot on Messenger is meant to provide accurate and reliable information and debunk fake news related to the global pandemic.
"We are grateful for the opportunity to support the government across ministries with communications tools and resources to share timely, accurate information on the coronavirus to keep people safe and informed," Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook, India had said in a statement.
Users can assess Facebook’s Corona Helpdesk Chatbot through messenger. The chatbot connects users to the Union Health Ministry for authentic news, official updates, precautionary measures and emergency helpline numbers. The Chatbot has both English and Hindi languages.
To contact the Chatbot, users can go to the Facebook page on MyGov Corona Hub and then start a chat by typing ‘Get Started', which will prompt them to either type in a query or choose from a list of frequently asked questions.
The social media giant has been taking various initiatives to spread correct, authenticated information related to COVID-19 on its platform. T recent had limited the number fo forwards a user can send on its Messenger app in a bid to curb the spread of misinformation through the messaging app.
It had also launched a coronavirus information hub which will be displayed above a user’s news feed Facebook and would provide the latest updates and information from authenticated resources.
The social media giant had also launched a similar chatbot on its messaging platform WhatsApp in partnership with the World Health Organization called WHO Health Alert. The english version of the WHO Health Alert has over 12 million users.
:
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...