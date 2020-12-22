FADA bats for Franchise Protection Act suggested by Parliamentary panel

A parliamentary panel headed by Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao has recommended that the government should enact the Franchise Protection Act for automobile dealers, industry body FADA said on Friday.

It said that a “fair competition Franchise Act” will not only be a win-win for both the auto original equipment manufacturers and dealers, but will also benefit customers in the long run.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, which represents around 15,000 auto dealers across the country, in September advocated the enactment of such a law, after American cult bike manufacturer Harley Davidson announced its exit from India.

“This recommendation was part of suggestions made by the standing committee in its Report Number 303 titled ‘Downturn in Automobile Sector-Its Impact and Measures for Revival’,” FADA said in a statement.

Overhauling other laws

In the report submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu last week, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce said that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the automotive industry suffered a loss of ₹2,300 crore per day, and an estimated job loss of about 3.45 lakh.

It has also suggested a slew of measures for attracting investment in the automotive sector, including overhauling of prevalent land and labour laws.

“I am grateful to the standing committee for strongly recommending the Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers,” said FADA President Vinkesh Gulati.

There are various examples where auto manufacturers suddenly announced their exit from India, leaving auto dealers high and dry with their investments going down the drain, he said. Citing the examples of General Motors India, Man Trucks (a VW Group Company), UM Lohia and Harley Davidson India, the FADA president said franchise laws will actually level the playing field for both large automakers and local dealers.

Because of the disparity in size and power between individual dealers and manufacturers, the government needs to accept the standing committee’s recommendations to level the playing field between auto OEMs and dealers, it added.