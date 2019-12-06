News

Fake Xiaomi products worth ₹13 lakh seized in Delhi

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 06, 2019 Published on December 06, 2019

Counterfeits seized include Mi powerbanks, neckbands, travel adaptors, earphones, wireless headsets and Redmi Air Dots

Counterfeit Xiaomi products worth nearly ₹13 lakh were seized from four suppliers in Gaffar Market, New Delhi, the company announced on Friday. As part of its anti-counterfeit measures, a complaint was filed with the local police and raids were conducted in Gaffar Market last week. Police officers of Central District Karol Bagh Police Station along with the representatives of the company conducted the raid, where they seized over 2,000 fake Xiaomi products from four shop owners who were arrested.

The counterfeit products included a range of mobile accessories some of which haven't been officially launched in India. They also included Mi Powerbanks, Mi Neckbands, Mi Travel Adaptor with Cable, Mi Earphone Basic with Mic, Mi Wireless Headsets, Redmi Air Dots and Mi 2-in-1 USB cables.

On interrogation, police found that the four suppliers have been running this business for years now. The counterfeit products were allegedly sold in retail and wholesale to customers from their retail shops.

Published on December 06, 2019
New Delhi
retail
Xiaomi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India should develop thorium-based nuclear reactors as an alternative source of energy: expert