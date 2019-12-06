Fake Xiaomi products worth ₹13 lakh seized in Delhi

Counterfeit Xiaomi products worth nearly ₹13 lakh were seized from four suppliers in Gaffar Market, New Delhi, the company announced on Friday. As part of its anti-counterfeit measures, a complaint was filed with the local police and raids were conducted in Gaffar Market last week. Police officers of Central District Karol Bagh Police Station along with the representatives of the company conducted the raid, where they seized over 2,000 fake Xiaomi products from four shop owners who were arrested.

The counterfeit products included a range of mobile accessories some of which haven't been officially launched in India. They also included Mi Powerbanks, Mi Neckbands, Mi Travel Adaptor with Cable, Mi Earphone Basic with Mic, Mi Wireless Headsets, Redmi Air Dots and Mi 2-in-1 USB cables.

On interrogation, police found that the four suppliers have been running this business for years now. The counterfeit products were allegedly sold in retail and wholesale to customers from their retail shops.