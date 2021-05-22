Family members, dependents can also be vaccinated under workplace vaccination programme

The family members and dependents of workers can also be covered under the vaccination programme at workplaces during Covid 19 pandemic, said Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry, in a letter addressed to the States/UTs .

For covering the above beneficiaries under the vaccination drive, the vaccine doses will have to be procured by the private hospitals with whom the respective employer ties up for vaccination, Sheel clarified in the letter.

Meanwhile, at Government workplaces, beneficiaries aged above 45 years may be covered through the free vaccine shots supplied by the Centre to the States/UTs. The beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years may be covered through the vaccine doses directly procured by the respective State/UT government from the vaccine manufacturers, the government clarified.