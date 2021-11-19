Farm Laws: The victory of people’s power says Maharashtra CM

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal farm laws is an example of what common people in the country can do and what power people hold, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery.
Paying tribute to farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against farm laws, Thackeray said there was anti-law sentiment across the country.
Also see: Explainer: The farm laws, the protests and their repeal
“I welcome the Prime Minister’s statement made on Guru Nanak Jayanti. The Mahavikas alliance government has repeatedly announced its stand against the laws. Also, the State cabinet and the legislature have discussed the ill effects of the laws,” said Thackeray.
He said that to avoid such embarrassment, the Union government must take into confidence opposition parties and concerned organisations before introducing such laws. He said that he hopes that the government would complete the technical process of withdrawing the laws as soon as possible.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar in a series of tweets congratulated the farmers, saying that many were suspicious about the impact of these laws on the agro-economy.
Also see: Farm laws repeal: Centre has defeated ill-intentions of anti-national forces, says Swadeshi Jagran Manch
“For the first time in the history, farmers continued agitation for more than a year on Delhi borders facing all odds. The government must have intervened and held discussions, but it took an adamant stand,” said Pawar.
He added that people in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will question BJP on the farm laws during the forthcoming assembly elections. BJP feared that it will have to pay the price during assembly polls and hence it decided to repeal the laws, he said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...