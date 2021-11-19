Farm Laws: The victory of people’s power says Maharashtra CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal farm laws is an example of what common people in the country can do and what power people hold, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery.

Paying tribute to farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against farm laws, Thackeray said there was anti-law sentiment across the country.

“I welcome the Prime Minister’s statement made on Guru Nanak Jayanti. The Mahavikas alliance government has repeatedly announced its stand against the laws. Also, the State cabinet and the legislature have discussed the ill effects of the laws,” said Thackeray.

He said that to avoid such embarrassment, the Union government must take into confidence opposition parties and concerned organisations before introducing such laws. He said that he hopes that the government would complete the technical process of withdrawing the laws as soon as possible.

Pawar congratulates farmers

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar in a series of tweets congratulated the farmers, saying that many were suspicious about the impact of these laws on the agro-economy.

“For the first time in the history, farmers continued agitation for more than a year on Delhi borders facing all odds. The government must have intervened and held discussions, but it took an adamant stand,” said Pawar.

He added that people in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will question BJP on the farm laws during the forthcoming assembly elections. BJP feared that it will have to pay the price during assembly polls and hence it decided to repeal the laws, he said.