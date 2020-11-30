Farmers’ protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
The ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against the Centre’s new farm laws entered the fifth day on Monday, with the protestors threatening to block all five entry points to the national Capital
Rejecting the Centre’s offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, the farmers said they will not accept any conditional dialogue and have called a meeting to discuss their next course of action later in the day.
Farmers, who had reached Nirankarai Samagam Ground in Burari on Saturday, continued their protest there.
Traffic continued to be disrupted in the city due to the protests.
Taking to twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday alerted commuters to take an alternate route since the Singhu and Tikri borders continued to remain closed.
“Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid Outer Ring Road from Signature Bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 & Singhu borders,” it tweeted.
In another tweet, it said, “Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground and had said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.
A meeting of over 30 farmer groups was held to discuss Shah’s offer for talks before the scheduled date of December 3 once they move to Burari in the city, but the thousands of protesters had refused to budge and spent another night in the cold at the Singhu and Tikri border points.
Their representatives had said that Shah’s condition that they shift the protest is not acceptable and claimed Burari ground is an “open jail”.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in a letter to 32 farmers organisations sent on Saturday cited the cold conditions and the Covid-19 outbreak and said the farmers should move to the Burari ground where adequate facilities have been made for them.
“As soon as you shift to the ground at Burari, the very next day a high-level committee of union ministers will hold talks at Vigyan Bhavan with the representatives of all farmers unions, with whom dialogue had taken place earlier, he had said in the letter.
