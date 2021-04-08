Farmers protest IFFCO hiking fertiliser prices

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Farmers’ organisations have demanded that the Centre and fertiliser manufacturer, IFFCO, immediately withdraw the increase in the prices.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha reminded the Centre in a statement that the farmers have been fighting for a long time over the issues of fair price for crops and rising input costs. “Farmers are suffering from a deep crisis at this time. Farmers are not getting the support price for their crops. Parallely, the input cost of farming is increasing so much that it exceeds the prices of the crop,” SKM leader Darshan Pal said.
Citing an IFFCO notification, he said Di-ammonium Phosphate prices has been hiked to ₹1,900 from ₹1,200. “Similarly, the prices of other products have also increased. This is a direct attack on farmers. We strongly condemn and oppose this move of the government,” he said and warned the IFFCO that they will launch a movement to demand withdrawal of the hike.
‘Hike against assurance’
The All India Kisan Sabha said the information given out by the IFFCO ironically comes only two months after making the claim that prices will not be increased as they aimed to reduce agricultural input cost to farmers. “This has happened as the government has promoted deregulation in the fertiliser sector and companies are fixing farm gate prices without even transferring the benefit of fertiliser subsidies to farmers. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government rather than helping to double farmers incomes are only doubling their woes,” said AIKS leaders Hannan Mollah and Ashok Dhawle.
They said the farmers have already suffered huge losses due to the unplanned lockdown and increasing prices of diesel and other agricultural inputs. “This also comes at a time when internationally crude oil prices are low,” they added.
