Commuters travelling between neighbouring Gautam Buddha Nagar district (Uttar Pradesh) and Delhi are seen blaming farmers for being stranded in a traffic jam, whereas it is a very local issue related to Noida Authority and taking close advantage of its proximity to the national capital, some groups had announced their intention to march to Parliament.

Asked about the protest, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the issue is not related to the legal guarantee of MSP, which the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has been raising. However, supporting the demands of the farmers of Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Tikait said that the farmers have been demanding adequate compensation for their land acquisition for a long time and the government should talks to them instead of curbing traffic movement.

It is learnt that different small groups of farmers in the district have formed a SKM (Noida) and under its banner wanted to take out a march to Parliament. The Noida Police has made arrangements to curb the traffic going towards Delhi.

