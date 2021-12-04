Farmers' protest: SKM general body to discuss next course today

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
The general body of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is meeting at the Singhu Border on Saturday, will start discussing the possibility of ending the protests. Majority of the peasants organisations from Punjab and other unions are also of the opinion that the protests should change its form.
The organisations had met Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar on Friday, but the talks remain inconclusive. Senior leader of All India Kisan Sabha Inderjit Singh, who was part of the delegation, told BusinessLine that the talks will continue. "He said the Government will withdraw the cases against the farmers. But we will continue to put pressure on the Government till it's actually done," Singh added.
According to SKM sources, the organisation will go to villages to campaign on the importance of a law to ensure MSP and for the compensation to farmers who died during the protests. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said on Friday that he will table the list of deceased farmers in Lok Sabha.
The SKM meeting will also hear the views from all organisations who participated in the protests. "Most of us feel that we should now go to the villages with our protests from Delhi borders. We will strengthen the protests Statewise. All such decisions will be taken collectively on Saturday," the leader added.
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...