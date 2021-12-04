Farmers' protest: SKM general body to discuss next course today

The general body of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is meeting at the Singhu Border on Saturday, will start discussing the possibility of ending the protests. Majority of the peasants organisations from Punjab and other unions are also of the opinion that the protests should change its form.

The organisations had met Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar on Friday, but the talks remain inconclusive. Senior leader of All India Kisan Sabha Inderjit Singh, who was part of the delegation, told BusinessLine that the talks will continue. "He said the Government will withdraw the cases against the farmers. But we will continue to put pressure on the Government till it's actually done," Singh added.

Compensation

According to SKM sources, the organisation will go to villages to campaign on the importance of a law to ensure MSP and for the compensation to farmers who died during the protests. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said on Friday that he will table the list of deceased farmers in Lok Sabha.

The SKM meeting will also hear the views from all organisations who participated in the protests. "Most of us feel that we should now go to the villages with our protests from Delhi borders. We will strengthen the protests Statewise. All such decisions will be taken collectively on Saturday," the leader added.