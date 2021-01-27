Farmers to continue protests, VM Singh withdraws from protests

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The protesting organisations of peasants appealed the protesters to stay on the venues at various borders of Delhi and continue a peaceful struggle. After a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha here on Wednesday, the farmers' organisations condemned the Centre, certain farmers' organisation and anti-social elements for the untoward incidents on Tuesday. They said there was an attempt to damage the peaceful protests by farmers.
Appreciating farmers for their participation in the protests, the organisations said the agitation has shaken the Centre. “Therefore, a dirty conspiracy was hatched with Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) and others against the peaceful struggle of other farmer organisations, who had set up their own separate protest site after 15 days of beginning of this farmers' agitation. They were not part of the organisations which jointly undertook the struggle,” the SKM leaders maintained after the emergency meeting.
They said anti-social elements like Deep Sidhu and others, along with KMSC attempted to torpedo the farmers’ agitation. “Under this conspiracy, the said Kisan organisation and other persons announced that they would march on Ring Road and unfurl a flag on the Red Fort. As a corollary of conspiracy, the KMSC started marching on the Ring Road, two hours before the scheduled march of the struggling organisations. It was a deep rooted conspiracy to knock down the peaceful and strong farmers' struggle,” the leaders said.
Meanwhile, fissures started appearing in the unity of farmers. Senior farmers' leader VM Singh said he and his organisation, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sanghatan has decided to stay away from the protests. He cited the violence on the Republic Day and said those who engaged in violence acted against the interests of farmers.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has decided to file FIRs against senior leaders of farmers for Tuesday's violence.
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
