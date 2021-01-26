Farmers violent protest: Home Secretary briefs Amit Shah on Delhi situation

Content creators mean business
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation in Delhi where the farmers' tractor rally against the Agri laws turned violent, officials said.
The meeting came after many farmers with their tractors broke police barricades and entered central Delhi areas, including Red Fort and ITO.
The home secretary met the home minister and apprised him about the prevailing situation in the national capital and the steps being taken by the Delhi Police to maintain peace, an official said.
A few other officials were also present at the meeting.
The Union Home Ministry has already ordered a temporary suspension of the internet in parts of Delhi.
Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day.
Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.
