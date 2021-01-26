News

Farmers violent protest: Home Secretary briefs Amit Shah on Delhi situation

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 26, 2021 Published on January 26, 2021

Farm protesters overturn a trailer during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi on January 26, 2021.   -  Reuters

Farmers protest: The scene at the Income-Tax office in Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi.   -  THE HINDU

Wielding sticks and clubs, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police to lay siege to the Red Fort.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation in Delhi where the farmers' tractor rally against the Agri laws turned violent, officials said.

The meeting came after many farmers with their tractors broke police barricades and entered central Delhi areas, including Red Fort and ITO.

More
Protesters removed from Red Fort premises by police
 

The home secretary met the home minister and apprised him about the prevailing situation in the national capital and the steps being taken by the Delhi Police to maintain peace, an official said.

A few other officials were also present at the meeting.

The Union Home Ministry has already ordered a temporary suspension of the internet in parts of Delhi.

More
Protesting farmers, police clash at various points; Oppn condemns Centre
 

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 26, 2021
Delhi
politics
farmers
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.