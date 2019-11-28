FASTag sales soar as Dec 1 deadline nears

CFMoto kickstarts bike foray
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
Sale of FASTags — the RFID tags for electronic payment of tolls on National Highways — has soared within days of government announcing that the cost of tags will be waived till December 1.
Road users, who want to pay toll in cash, who get into cashless toll payment lanes will have to pay double the toll amount as penalty.
Almost 1.35 lakh FASTags were issued on Tuesday (November 26), 1.03 lakh tags on Monday (November 25) and 67,000 last Saturday. The announcement about waiving off charges was made last Friday.
These numbers are higher than the average daily issuance from 8,000 in July to 35,000 tags in November 2019, said an official release.
From December 1, toll payments on all national highway lanes (barring one) will go electronic..
These tags are accepted on over 560 toll plazas and more number of plaza are getting added on daily basis, it added.
Meanwhile, following NHAI move to make the tags free, several banks have started waiving some portions of cost related to FASTags — giving a push to marketing of Fastags.
“Some commuters are facing difficulty at toll plazas as they do not maintain enough balances in the accounts linked with FASTags. Commuters are advised to maintain sufficient balance in the account/wallet linked to FASTag so that they can pay the toll amount,” stated an official release.
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The two automakers will now have to rebuild the process of trust and confidence in each other
If you are looking for excitement and luxury, head for the Sands Resort
Great Wall Motors, Changan already in line, with Geely likely to follow
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
Metals, including aluminium, copper, zinc, nickel and lead, can be bought on MCX at a price that reflects ...
They should avoid under-estimating their investment time horizon, says Aashish Somaiyaa of Motilal Oswal AMC
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...