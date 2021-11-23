Festivals, sporting events help TV ad volumes clock strong growth in October : BARC

Festivities and sporting events helped TV ad volumes touch a new milestone in October. Total ad volumes for the month stood at 178 million seconds, up by 11 per cent compared to the same month in 2020 and 23 per cent compared to October 2019, according to data released by BARC.

The total number of advertisers stood at 2,851 and brands at 4,624 in October 2021, with 22 per cent of them being new advertisers. This was the highest number of advertisers and brands in 2021 so far.

“Backed by festivities and sporting events, these numbers have reinstated a strong positive sentiment amongst marketers. New advertisers and brands continue to ride this growth wave and place their trust in the medium given its reach. Ad volumes for the Dussehra week grew by 13 per cent over the previous four weeks and by 25 per cent over 2019. The number of new advertisers and brands was also the highest for this period”, says Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India.

Ads for FMCGs top charts

While ad volumes for FMCG dominated the charts, e-commerce and BFSI sectors have recorded an “extraordinary growth” of 97 per cent and 98 per cent respectively compared to the pre-pandemic levels (October 2019), which is highest amongst other sectors, the TV rating agency noted. Ad volumes in auto sector is witnessed a growth of 3 per cent compared to same month in 2019.

“The retail sector ad volumes grew by 127 per cent, durables by 297 per cent and personal accessories by 157 per cent, over the start of the year, January 2021,” the BARC report stated.

As a positive sentiment in the construction sector, ad volumes for the ‘building equipment’ category posted a 23 per cent growth in October this year compared to October 2019.

Ad volumes for Bhojpuri language during the festive period were at an all-time high in 2021, recording a growth of over 111 per cent compared to the same period in October 2019. “Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, English and Oriya language channels registered highest ad volumes of 2021 in October”, the report added.