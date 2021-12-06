FICCI appoints HUL’s Sanjiv Mehta as President-Elect

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Monday said that Hindustan Unilever Chairman & Managing Director, Sanjiv Mehta, will be appointed as the President next week.

The industry chamber said that he will be taking over the position at its Annual General Meeting on December 18 . He will be succeeding media industry veteran Uday Shankar, who is the current President.

Sanjiv Mehta: Many roles

Mehta is also the President of Unilever South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal), and is a member of the ‘Unilever Leadership Executive’ which is Unilever’s Global Executive Board. He is also a Director on the Board of Indian School of Business, member of the Breach Candy Hospital Trust and the South Asia Advisory Board of Harvard Business School. He chairs Xynteo’s ‘Vikaasa’, a coalition of top Indian and MNC companies.

“During his eight years at the helm, HUL’s market capitalisation has increased by over $55 billion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the country. A firm believer that ‘doing well’ and ‘doing good’ are two sides of the same coin, he propagates the cause of compassionate capitalism..,” the official statement added.