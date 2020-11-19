Ficci webinar calls for transforming Kerala’s healthcare sector

Dinesh Arora, Secretary, Department of Energy and Public Works, Kerala, has called for more far-sighted measures in health sector in the State by strengthening private participation.

The health sector in the State is on the path of transformation and attention should be paid to primary healthcare by taking into account the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the society, he said.

Arora was delivering the keynote speech at a virtual conference organised by FICCI on ‘Transforming Healthcare Sector in Kerala’.

He pointed out that a single virus was able to paralyse the world economy, which is being hit harder than the recession. The Covid crisis has taught a lesson that the economy will collapse if healthcare is not protected. He also demanded that private hospitals be made part of the Ayushman Bharat project.

FICCI Health Services Committee Chairman Alok Roy delivered the opening remarks.

The inaugural meeting was followed by a business session on survival plans for healthcare industry to meet the economic impact, strategic alliance with larger hospitals in line with the Make in India and Digital India, post Covid opportunities in Medical Value Tourism.