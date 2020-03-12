Fifth Covid-19 case reported in Karnataka

The fifth Coronavirus or Covid-19 positive case has been reported in Karnataka on Thursday.

According to the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department officials, a 26-year old man is reported to have flown from Greece and has been tested positive for the virus.

Currently, the patient has been admitted and isolated at a hospital in Bengaluru and is stable. All primary contacts have been traced and are asymptomatic at the moment. Home quarantine has been advised and is being followed-up.

As per the state government’s bulletin issued by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department, the number of positive cases has gone up to five in the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu tweeted, “He is in touch with people from Karnataka, currently stuck in Italy especially in Milan and I am in touch with Union health Minister Dr Harshvardhan and officials in ministry of external affairs to secure their future.”

Suspected death

A death of a senior citizen suspected to be first virus has kept the state health department on tenterhook. The death currently is surrendered by a mystery and awaiting test reports.

“If confirmed it may be the first possible coronavirus death in the country as the samples of the 76-year-old man suspected Coronavirus patient is from Kalaburagi who died on Wednesday, were yet to reach the lab in Bengaluru two full days after they were drawn,” said a senior official.

As the person who died did not fly-in to Bengaluru, but is suspected have landed in Hydearabad and returned to his home town. This has slipped the state government monitoring and currently coordination link has been established between district administration and officials in Bengaluru to handle the case especially conducting the blood test.

Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education after reviewing the situation on Coronavirus or Covid-19 said he has instructed schools in Bengaluru to declared summer vacations from this Friday, March 13.

All examinations are to be held as per the respective boards i.e. CBSE or ICSE. State government for schools following the Karnataka State Board syllabus, a separate circular has been issued that has to be implemented by the schools. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) directorate said there will not be any changes in scheduled time table for SSLC Examinations.