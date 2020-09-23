Fifth edition of Samsung E.D.G.E launched

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
Consumer electronics and smartphone brand Samsung has launched the fifth edition of its India campus programme – Samsung E.D.G.E.
The programme is an invitation to young students to work towards resolving real life problems.
This edition of the programme, to be held in a virtual format, would see participants from 20 campuses including top B Schools, engineering colleges and design schools.
“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Samsung, and such programmes have proved to be an enabler for students to showcase their creative solutions to real life issues,” said Ken Kang, President and Chief Executive, Samsung, SWA (South West Asia).
The programme consists of three rounds - Ideation, where in team members put up an executive case summary. The top teams are shortlisted in the campus round. They would then have to present their solutions in detail at the regional round.
At the end of this round, the top 8 -10 teams are selected and mentored by Samsung leaders on their respective solutions.
These teams would then battle it out in the National Round to arrive at the three winning teams, a company release said.
The last edition of the programme witnessed participation of 3,873 students comprising 1,291 teams from 20 institutes in the country. The theme for the year was ‘Driving for Change’.
