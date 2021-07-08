Fight against Covid-19: PM cautions against ‘carelessness or complacency’

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against letting one’s guard down on Covid-19 even as he expressed concern over recent pictures and videos of crowded places where people roamed about without masks or any social distancing.
Addressing the Council of Ministers on Thursday evening, Modi is understood to have stressed that there should be “no space for carelessness or complacency” at a time when India’s fight against the global pandemic is underway with full vigour, and the country was steadily vaccinating substantial numbers of its population while keeping the ‘Testing’ also consistently high.
“This is not a pleasant sight, and it should instil a sense of fear in us”, sources quoted Modi as saying, referring to those pictures and videos of crowded places over the past few days.
Modi highlighted at the meeting that a single mistake would have a far-reaching impact and weaken the fight to overcome Covid-19.
Prime Minister said that people may want to venture out with the numbers being lesser than what they were in the recent months. However, everyone must remember - the threat of Covid-19 is far from over. Many other nations are seeing surges in infections. The virus is also mutating, Modi conveyed to the Council of Ministers.
“As ministers, our aim should not be to instil fear but to request people to keep taking all possible precautions so that we are able to move beyond this pandemic in the times to come”, Modi had said.
Modi also expressed concern about the persistently high number of cases coming from Maharashtra and Kerala.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...