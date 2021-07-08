Fight against Covid-19: PM cautions against ‘carelessness or complacency’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against letting one’s guard down on Covid-19 even as he expressed concern over recent pictures and videos of crowded places where people roamed about without masks or any social distancing.

Addressing the Council of Ministers on Thursday evening, Modi is understood to have stressed that there should be “no space for carelessness or complacency” at a time when India’s fight against the global pandemic is underway with full vigour, and the country was steadily vaccinating substantial numbers of its population while keeping the ‘Testing’ also consistently high.

“This is not a pleasant sight, and it should instil a sense of fear in us”, sources quoted Modi as saying, referring to those pictures and videos of crowded places over the past few days.

Modi highlighted at the meeting that a single mistake would have a far-reaching impact and weaken the fight to overcome Covid-19.

Prime Minister said that people may want to venture out with the numbers being lesser than what they were in the recent months. However, everyone must remember - the threat of Covid-19 is far from over. Many other nations are seeing surges in infections. The virus is also mutating, Modi conveyed to the Council of Ministers.

“As ministers, our aim should not be to instil fear but to request people to keep taking all possible precautions so that we are able to move beyond this pandemic in the times to come”, Modi had said.

Modi also expressed concern about the persistently high number of cases coming from Maharashtra and Kerala.