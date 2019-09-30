Fighting climate change: 200 experts to meet in Delhi today to discuss ‘assessment report’

Apple iPhone 11 review: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
More than 200 scientists from 65 countries will begin the second round of their discussion on Monday in New Delhi to bring out the next report on the present status of climate combat. The meeting is hosted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.
Every 10 years or so, the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change, IPCC, which is a global body of scientists tasked with assessing scientific, technical and socio-economical information on climate change, brings out what is called the ‘Assessment Report’. (It may be remembered that the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize was shared by IPCC, whose then Chairman was Dr Rajendra Pachuri, and the former US Vice-President, Al Gore.) These Assessment Reports, being an information bank, are keenly awaited by all countries and hence form the very basis of climate talks and action. So far, there have been five such reports — the fifth came out in 2014. Work is currently under way on the Sixth, the first draft of which is expected in July 2021.
A press release of IPCC says that the Sixth AR will “examine topics such as the link between consumption and behaviour and greenhouse gas emissions, role of innovation and technology, and assess mitigation options in sectors such as energy, agriculture, forestry, buildings, transport and industry.”
As with the previous reports, the Sixth AR will also come in three parts. The first will focus on the physical science, the second will assess the impact, adaptation strategies and vulnerability and the third will cover mitigation response strategies. There will also be a ‘Synthesis Report’, which will be a summary of the three reports.
For each of the three reports, there is a working group. The meeting in New Delhi is of Working Group III, meant to bring out the report on mitigation response strategies.
A spokesperson of IPCC told BusinessLine that the WG-III report will consist of 17 chapters. She said that around 200 scientists were selected out of 879 nominations to work on the report, 12 of whom are Indians. “IPCC authors and scientists are working to deliver the most relevant and up-to-date research on climate change mitigation,” says Prof Priyadarshi Shukla, Co-Chair of Working Group III, in the press release.
IPCC’s Sixth AR is expected to be released before 2023, the year in which the first ‘global stocktake’ will happen. Global stocktake, provided for under Article 14 of the Paris Agreement, is the process of collectively assessing where the world stands with respect to the agreement and how to improve action.
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...