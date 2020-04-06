Fighting Covid-19: PM Modi, Ministers, MPs to take 30% salary cut for one year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers, along with all Members of Parliament (MPs), will take cut of 30 per cent in their salary for entire current fiscal year.

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Jadvdekar said that an ordinance will be promulgated for the cut. “Charity begins at home,” he said while explaining the rationale behind this decision. The money collected through this cut will be used in fight against Covid-19.

When asked about total amount to be saved through this cut, he said: “Amount may not be big, but important thing is that it will reflect the sentiment and will of MPs.”

He also informed the President, the Vice President and all the Governors have communicated to take 30 per cent salary cut in line with the MPs.

The Cabinet decided to suspend Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for two years, 2020-21 and 2021-22. This will enable release of ₹7,900 crore.

This amount will go the Consolidated Fund of India and can be used in fight against coronavirus.