FIMI alleges major irregularities in export of iron ore pellets

The Federation of Mineral Industries has alleged that illegal export of iron ore pellets is currently happening from the country. These exports are in contravention to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade’s (DGFT’s) export policy enunciated in 2018, according to the mining industry body.

“We understand that few integrated steel producers are advocating for restriction on iron-ore exports from the country on the plea that the domestic steel industry is not able to meet its full iron ore requirement from the domestic sources. While the domestic steel industry is using only high grade iron ore of more than 62 per cent iron, these integrated steel producers want all iron-ore and raw materials in the country to be blocked for their use,” the FIMI letter said.

“On the contrary, the same players have been illegally exporting pellets (usually containing more than 64 per cent iron), which is only a substitute for high grade iron-ore lumps and is a precious input needed by the domestic steel and sponge-iron plants,” this letter to Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleged.

According to FIMI, as per DGFT’s ITC (HS), 2018 Export Policy, only the iron ore pellets manufactured by Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) are allowed to be exported.

“All other pellet producers are therefore exporting pellets in total violation of the Government’s policy. Not only are they exporting pellets illegally, they are also claiming 1 per cent duty drawback from the Government. According to our estimate, during 2013-2020, there has been illegal export of pellets to the extent of ₹ 25,145.36 crore (this has ₹24,896.40 crore as value of exports and ₹248.96 crore as duty drawback) by companies other than KIOCL,” the FIMI letter said.

“The hypocrisy of the pellet exporters can be observed from the fact that they are advocating scarcity of raw materials (iron-ore) on one hand and illegally exporting pellets, which is a much more precious commodity containing iron ore (with 64 per cent or more iron). These integrated steel producers have been creating an unwarranted scare that raw material is being exported,” FIMI alleged.