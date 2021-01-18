FIMI debunks mine auction process; blames it for raw material shortage

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries has debunked the government projection of open auction of mines as the panacea for all ills plaguing the mining industry, and generating huge revenues for State governments through resource development.
Following an analysis of the auction system of mines in the last 10 years, FIMI said the system has resulted in scare setting in among various industries about the availability of raw materials, which led to high and unsustainable bids, and costly raw materials, rendering the industries unviable, leading to their imports and foreign exchange outgo.
Also read: Steel cos, iron ore miners spar over exports to China
While the state government has generated additional revenue of ₹2,026 crore in 2018-19, the lower coal production during the period resulted in imports worth ₹5,320 crore, leading to net expenditure of 2.63 times more than the revenue generated, said RK Sharma, Secretary General, FIMI.
Moreover, not a single greenfield mining project of coal or non-coal has come into operation while the country continues to import more coal and various metals, he said.
The auction has even halted work in previously operational mines having valid environment and forest clearances.
There were 37 coal mines in operation before the auction, but the auction process has reduced it to 20, bringing coal production from these mines down from 42.88 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 30 mt in 2018-19.
Of the 19 coal blocks auctioned last June, 17 were fully explored and two partially explored; these were expected to produce about 51 million tonnes per annum at their peak rated capacity.
Also read: Iron ore mine owners, govt at loggerheads over exports
Auctions have created artificial scarcity to the extent that companies are placing unsustainably high bids of beyond 100 per cent of the sale value of resources. Any mine at a premium in excess of 100 per cent would inevitably operate at a loss, FIMI said.
As per FIMI analysis, in case of 103 auctioned non-coal blocks, 103 per cent of the estimated value of resources auctioned will go to the government as revenue, indicating that the investor in the auction gets negative return on investment.
While 3,248 mining leases for non-coal minerals were executed in 2006-14, post introduction of the auction regime only 28 brownfield mining leases have been executed with pre-existing environment and forest clearances.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...