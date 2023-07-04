The Finance Minister Nirmala sitharaman on Tuesday held a meeting with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology to discuss in detail various issues on the ‘Digital Competition Laws’ and agreed that a ‘whole of government approach’ should be adopted for framing provisions in this regard.

“The discussion was about how Competition Commission and the proposed amendment to the Competition Law for Cyberspace can be harmonised with the Digital India Act that is soon going to replace the IT Act,” a source told businessline.

Shaping the future of tech

As per the Finance Minister, the whole of government’s effort is for shaping the future of tech for India’s Techade.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), the Digital India Act will harmonise laws, regulate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and incorporate industry input on blockchain and Web 3.0 regulations to protect digital citizens.

The Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) such as Aadhaar, CoWIN and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been the key to unlocking innovation and solving the accessibility challenge for many Indian citizens and private players.

“India is actively working on multiple policies to further the country’s vision for a Global Standard Cyber Law Framework, alongside its efforts to enable programmes. This framework includes key legislations such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, which focuses on respecting individuals’ rights while processing digital personal data,” Chandrasekhar had recently said.

Other key legislations such as the National Data Governance Framework Policy aims to safely share non-personal and anonymised data for research and innovation, ensuring privacy and security, he had said.

According to MeitY, the Digital India Act is likely to be passed in the parliament in the upcoming Monsoon Session.