5:05 pm

All Central Government agencies, including Railways, will extend the contracts for projects up to six months. This will be a major relief to the contractors.

5:00 pm

Discoms: Will introduce infusion of Rs 90,000 crores

5.00 pm

Rs 45,000 crore to be given to NBFCs under credit guarantee scheme. First 20 per cent loss will be borne by the Government of India.

5.00 pm

Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme to be introduced for micro-units and NBFCs. This will benefit NBFCs, especially those supporting MSMEs.

4.55 pm

To ensure more take-home salary and to provide more relief to employers, statutory PF contribution is being reduced 10 per cent for 12 per cent. No change for Central PSUs.

4.49 pm

Employee Provident Fund (EPF) establishments to be given liquidity relief of Rs 2500 crore for the next three months as welll - June, July, August. This will benefit 70.22 lakh employees, says Finance Minsiter.

4.46 pm

E-market linkage for MSMEs to be made accessbile. Within next 45 days, all pending payments will be cleared.

4.43 pm

Global tenders will be disallowed for tenders of up to Rs 200 crores.

4.40 pm

Limits of investments of micro industries to be raised upto Rs 1 crore, says Union Finance Minister. Micro units can have turnover of up to Rs 5 crore.

4.36 pm

Manufacturing MSME and Service MSME will be defined similarly. Service investments will receive benefits of MSME even if MSME's investments are upto Rs 1 crore.

4.33 pm

Introduces 'Fund of Funds'. Finance Ministry will infuse 50,000 crore into MSMEs that have potential and who need hand-holding during Covid-19 crisis. This will help MSMEs to be listed on markets.

4.31 pm

Stressed MSMEs to get Rs 20,000 crore liquidity, two lakh MSMEs that are stressed will be eligible for it

4.28 pm

Moratorium for loans till October-end. Government to assure 100 per cent credit guarantee.

4.25 pm

Nearly 3 lakh loans for MSMEs. Finance Minister says these will be collateral free loans. 45 lakh MSMEs to benefit from the schemes.

4.25 pm

Finance Minister announces 15 different measures, including six different measures for the benefit of MSMEs.

4.12 pm

Self-reliant India does not mean cutting off from rest of the world, says Sitharaman.

4 .11 pm

Eco package to spur growth, build a self-reliant India

4.10 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lists successful schemes of the Narendra Modi-govt from the year 2014 till now.

4.00 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the press