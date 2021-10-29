News

Finance Ministry ratifies 8.5 per cent interest on EPFO deposits

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 29, 2021

The Board of trustees had decided continue a lower interest rate of 8.5 per cent in March this year.

The Union Finance Ministry has approved the proposal by the Board of Trustees of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to provide 8.5 per cent rate of interest for the deposits for 2020-21. A Labour Ministry official confirmed that the Finance Ministry has ratified the proposal on Friday.

The Board of trustees had decided continue a lower interest rate of 8.5 per cent in March this year. It lowered the rate to 8.5 per cent in 2019-20 from 8.65 per cent in 2018-19. This was the lowest rate since 2012-13.

The EPFO had provided an interest rate of 8.65 per cent in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18. In 2015-16, the rate was 8.8 per cent and 8.75 per cent in 2013-14. The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent in 2011-12.

Published on October 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

interest rate
EPFO
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like