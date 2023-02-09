Union Finance Secretary TV Somanathan expressed concern over “irregularities” taking place in hospitals, such as overcharging, treating people more than necessary, prescribing tests that are not necessary, and submitting false claims to insurance companies.

Agreeing with a point raised by Satyajit Tripathy, Chairman and Managing Director of United India Insurance, about hospital frauds, Somanathan said, “I call upon industries bodies like CII and FICCI, who keep coming to us on the importance of health insurance, to introspect on what (some) hospitals are doing.”

He observed that many hospitals were among the members of CII and FICCI.

At the ‘Breakfast with businessline, Tripathy made point that while “all kinds of services are regulated, hospitals are not”. Somanthan responded saying, “it is a valid point”.

Health insurance companies (such as the public sector United India Insurance) were facing big challenges because hospitals are not regulated, said Tripathy, noting that health insurance was set to grow bigger than motor insurance.

