Financial freedom key to women empowerment: Minister Rajeeve 

Aimed at spreading awareness on financial freedom of women, Acemoney, a fintech company based in Infopark Kochi, in association with the Kerala Startup Mission has launched FIRE 2022 (Financial Independence for Real Empowerment).

Inaugurating the project through video conferencing, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said that it is necessary for women to become financially independent for women empowerment.

Acemoney is observing the month of March as women empowerment month and the project was conceptualised as part of it.

R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, inaugurated the Rural Women Entrepreneurship Development Scheme in Financial Technology, a nano entrepreneurship development programme for rural women.

Meanwhile, Roshi Augustine, Minister for Water Resources, launched the Digital Banking Kit for the digital empowerment of the co-operative sector by presenting it to the Omassery Service Co-operative Bank Ltd, Kozhikode. The kit includes banking software, mobile banking application, UPI, mobile banking application, and prepaid cards for co-operative banks.

The company also launched a webinar series on ‘A step forward to Financial Freedom’ for spreading awareness on the financial independence at the function.

Nimisha J. Vadakkan, Managing Director, Acemoney, delivered the keynote speech .