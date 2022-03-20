hamburger

News

Financial freedom key to women empowerment: Minister Rajeeve 

BL Kochi Bureau | Updated on: Mar 20, 2022
The economy must move from financial inclusion to financial empowerment

The economy must move from financial inclusion to financial empowerment | Photo Credit: SaimonSailent

Acemoney launches ‘FIRE 2022’ for spreading awareness on financial freedom of women

Aimed at spreading awareness on financial freedom of women, Acemoney, a fintech company based in Infopark Kochi, in association with the Kerala Startup Mission has launched FIRE 2022 (Financial Independence for Real Empowerment).

Inaugurating the project through video conferencing, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said that it is necessary for women to become financially independent for women empowerment.

Acemoney is observing the month of March as women empowerment month and the project was conceptualised as part of it.

R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, inaugurated the Rural Women Entrepreneurship Development Scheme in Financial Technology, a nano entrepreneurship development programme for rural women.

Meanwhile, Roshi Augustine, Minister for Water Resources, launched the Digital Banking Kit for the digital empowerment of the co-operative sector by presenting it to the Omassery Service Co-operative Bank Ltd, Kozhikode. The kit includes banking software, mobile banking application, UPI, mobile banking application, and prepaid cards for co-operative banks.

The company also launched a webinar series on ‘A step forward to Financial Freedom’ for spreading awareness on the financial independence at the function.

Nimisha J. Vadakkan, Managing Director, Acemoney, delivered the keynote speech .

Published on March 20, 2022
Kerala
personal finance

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you