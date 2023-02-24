Financial well-being of a person primarily comes from his human engineering skills; while good listening is an important part of a person’s communication skills, said, Sofi Zahoor, CEO - HumanCap India.

According to him, 25 per cent of financial well-being of a person comes from the choice of university he studies in, and 75 per cent from human engineering skills.

Zahoor was delivering the keynote address at the sixth ‘ businessline Campus Connect’ lecture. The Campus Connect lecture series is being organised along with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), at the University School of Applied Management, Punjabi University, Patiala. The topic was “Career Management”.

Effective teams are those in which each member can connect with one another “just like the thumb of a hand can naturally connect with other fingers,” he said.

“It is important to handle ambiguity. In this dynamic world, things are changing at a lightning speed. As a result of this, risk, uncertainty, and ambiguity has become the new reality,” Zahoor said adding that: “One must be able to face, handle and address adverse situations”

Another important discussion that emerged in the session was the difference between education and information.

Zahoor who was carrying out several engagement activities with the students referred to examples of several successful businessmen, entrepreneurs and top companies.

Among the other dignitaries present, Ganesh Kumar, Divisional Head, IOC, talked about the history of Indian Oil Corporation and gave some insights about the operations of the company.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Arvind, who gave the presidential address, emphasised that business schools must have tie-ups with industries which help students identify the skills they need in the industry.