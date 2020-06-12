Find your nearby Covid-19 testing centres through Google Search, Assistant and Maps

Google today announced the launch of a new feature on Google Search, Assistant, and Maps for users in India to help them find information on Covid-19 testing centres near them.
The search giant in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov will now provide users with information related to authorized testing labs.
“While making a coronavirus-related search (eg. “coronavirus testing”) on Search and Google Assistant, users will now see a ‘Testing’ tab on the search results page providing a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and guidance needed before using their services,” Google explained in an official statement.
Users can also search for keywords such as “covid testing” or “coronavirus testing” directly on Google Maps to see a list of nearby testing labs. These search results will also provide a link to Google Search where government-mandated requirements for testing will be listed.
Examples of these government-mandated requirements include calling the national or state helplines before heading out to get tested, carrying a doctor’s prescription (referral required) and testing restrictions (tests are limited to certain patients). It will also provide information about whether the lab is government- or private-run.
The new feature is available in English and eight other regional languages that are Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.
Currently, the tech giant has integrated over 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant, and Maps spread across 300 cities.
It is also working with authorities to identify and add more testing labs located across the country. The company, however, emphasized on users verifying the guidelines and eligibility before visiting these labs.
Published on
June 12, 2020
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism