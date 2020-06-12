Find your nearby Covid-19 testing centres through Google Search, Assistant and Maps

Google today announced the launch of a new feature on Google Search, Assistant, and Maps for users in India to help them find information on Covid-19 testing centres near them.

The search giant in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov will now provide users with information related to authorized testing labs.

“While making a coronavirus-related search (eg. “coronavirus testing”) on Search and Google Assistant, users will now see a ‘Testing’ tab on the search results page providing a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and guidance needed before using their services,” Google explained in an official statement.

Users can also search for keywords such as “covid testing” or “coronavirus testing” directly on Google Maps to see a list of nearby testing labs. These search results will also provide a link to Google Search where government-mandated requirements for testing will be listed.

Examples of these government-mandated requirements include calling the national or state helplines before heading out to get tested, carrying a doctor’s prescription (referral required) and testing restrictions (tests are limited to certain patients). It will also provide information about whether the lab is government- or private-run.

The new feature is available in English and eight other regional languages that are Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.

Currently, the tech giant has integrated over 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant, and Maps spread across 300 cities.

It is also working with authorities to identify and add more testing labs located across the country. The company, however, emphasized on users verifying the guidelines and eligibility before visiting these labs.