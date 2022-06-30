Finnish welding co Kemppi opens Pune unit

Finnish welding company Kemppi has opened a new facility at the Ingale Industrial Park in Pune.

In India for 11 years now, the company said the new facility would be the base for its countrywide sales activities, including marketing, warehouse, technical support and after-sales service.

At the 3,000 sq m facility’s advanced demo area, customers can take part in welding training sessions and demos. All the product brands of Kemppi are displayed in the showroom, a press statement added.

“This investment shows our commitment for serving our customers in India and to support them in the long term,” says Ajay Trikha, Managing Director, Kemppi India Pvt Ltd.

“The Indian welding market is among the largest in the world, and I am excited about the opportunities it brings to Kemppi,” said Gerben Van den Berg, Vice-President-Markets.

Kemppi, which has over 800 employees worldwide, including 28 in Pune, wants to launch a robotic centre in the city. It reported a turnover of €178 million in 2021. Over 10,000 of its machines are used by the Indian Railways, it said.