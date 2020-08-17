News

Fire incident reported at Parliament Annexe building

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 17, 2020 Published on August 17, 2020

Seven fire tenders were rushed to Parliament Annexe building in central Delhi after a fire incident was reported there Monday morning, an official said.

The Delhi Fire Service official said the fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building.

A call was received at 7.30 a.m. and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit.

The fire has been brought under control, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

