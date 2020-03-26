First case of community transmission reported in Karnataka; Second death due to Covid-19

A second person has died due to Coronavirus or Covid-19 in Karnataka, as four new cases were detected in the State taking the total tally of infected to 55.

The individual who succumbed to the infection was Patient 53 - a 70-year-old female, resident of Chikkaballapura district. She had travelled to Mecca and arrived in India on March 14. She died in hospital on March 24 in Bengaluru.

The State recorded its first case of community transmission with a 35-year old resident of Mysuru – Patient 52 with no travel and contact history. He is reported to be a pharmaceutical company executive working in Nanjangud and has been in contact with many health care profesionals.

The case is isolated at designated hospital in Mysuru. The detailed investigation is underway. The seven primary contacts have been traced and are under house quarantine.

CM Relief Fund

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the State government has decided to set up the ‘Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID 19’ and appealed to all corporates and individuals to help raise funds for the needy and for providing better healthcare.

He also appealed to people to donate funds on humanitarian grounds for the noble cause of providing healthcare services. “Karnataka is doing its best to battle the pandemic. But without the support of our citizens, industrialists and corporate leaders it will be difficult to win this battle. I hereby request everyone to kindly contribute and help the State tide over this difficult situation.”

Yediyurappa said he has instructed his Cabinet colleagues to stay in their districts and create awareness.

Warns PG houses

As there were reports of few paying guest hostels asking healthcare workers and other residents, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao sprung into action and said “If PG and hostel owners ask inmates to leave, it is illegal, they must provide food too; and they will be prosecuted... it’s loud and clear.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner BH Anil Kumar tweeted “It is hereby warned that action will be taken on those trying to vacate tenants/PGs working as service providers in these testing times of #Covid19.”